WWE group officially split up on recent show

The bond of the three young WWE Superstars forged in the NXT arena as they saw their alliance crumble on the latest episode, each stepping into the ring as solo talents, ready to carve their own destinies.

The trio consisted of Fallon Henley, Brooks Jensen, and Josh Briggs who have decided to part ways on this week's NXT. The former NXT Tag Team Champion unsuccessfully challenged Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup after he was disqualified for hitting Dar with a bucket.

However, before the contest, Briggs had told Henley and Jensen to stay away from the ringside since he wanted to "ride solo" and handle business with Dar on his own.

The Heritage Cup slipped through the 30-year-old star's grasp, leaving a void that was confronted during a backstage segment. Henley and Jensen offered encouragement words to Josh Briggs and the trio shared a memory of their past and spoke about divergent futures.

Taking to Twitter, Brooks Jensen shared best wishes to his team members and comforted them by stating they will never be alone.

"Josh & @FallonHenleyWWE, If you must go I wish you love You’ll never walk alone #WWENXT #family," he wrote.

Check out Brooks Jensen's tweet below:

Fallon Henley is involved in a feud with a former WWE NXT Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Fallon Henley is still brimming with confidence after her recent triumph over Tiffany Stratton, and the former is now ready to step into the ring with a different kind of victory in sight.

NXT New Year's Evil sees the two women locked in a grudge match with a unique twist: whoever emerges victorious claims temporary dominion over the other.

The stakes are personal, victory dictates servitude, with the loser becoming a temporary "Ranch Hand" or "servant" to the other.

Only time will tell if the trio of Henley, Briggs, and Jensen has parted ways temporarily as they might be potentially bound to set for a new character change on NXT TV.

