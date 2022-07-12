"I want in" - WWE Hall of Famer recalls Vince McMahon wanting to be a part of an iconic wrestling group

While Vince McMahon has had complete control over what goes on-screen, some backstage groups have managed to gain some influence over the company in the past. While it wasn't as big when it first formed, The Kliq caught the attention of the former Chairman of the company. Unexpectedly, McMahin took a liking to the group.

The Kliq consisted of top names including Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. The faction had great prominence in the wrestling industry on both sides of the Monday Night Wars. Even though they had been divided amongst rival companies, the members were the primary players in forming two of the biggest factions of all time: DX and the nWo.

On the first episode of Kevin Nash's podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled Vince's first time addressing and interacting with the group as a whole:

"We had a meeting with Vince in a locker room somewhere and he got us all in a locker room. He walked in and he goes, and Vince is a great worker. He walks in and he goes, 'Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What's the deal with this f***ing Kliq' and we just kinda sensed it like, 'Oh f***. Okay this is a different tone than he's ever taken'. Then he goes, 'Because g***damnit, I want in'. And we all looked at him and laughed. We said, 'You love the business, man, you're in,'" said Kevin Nash. [47:39 - 48:11]

Check out the full podcast episode in the video below:

Kevin Nash on The Kliq's backstage power while Vince McMahon was booking

It is no secret that the members of The Kliq helped each other out, as they had some say in backstage dealings. It arguably had more pull than any other group in WWE history.

In the same podcast, Kevin Nash recounted The Kliq's influence over Vince McMahon's company:

"[Vince McMahon] basically told us, 'You guys are busting your ass. You're coming up with sh*t". We didn't just come up with sh*t for ourselves. We came up with sh*t for other guys too and Pat and Vince were booking. It wasn't like there were a bunch of writers," said Nash. [48:13 - 48:28]

The group members, despite working for rival companies, maintained their bonds and their partnership has since been addressed on WWE television as well.

If you use quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit AdFreeShows.com's Kliq This.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far