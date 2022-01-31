"I’m really excited about it" - Hall of Famer set to return to WWE programming

Kurt Angle recently revealed that WWE wants him to return to their programming in the coming weeks.

WWE fans have not seen The Wresting Machine since he appeared on SmackDown in May 2020 to announce the debut of Riddle to the main roster. It was also heavily rumored recently that Angle would be making a surprise return at the 2022 Royal Rumble. But despite being backstage at the event in St. Louis, the former Olympic gold medalist did not make an appearance in the ring.

Speaking on his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed that WWE has reached out to him to appear on fans' television screens again.

“They want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me,” Angle said. [H/T The Kurt Angle Show.]

Kurt Angle is a legendary WWE Superstar and with the build-up to Wrestlemania now underway, his involvement will make things even more exciting.

When did Kurt Angle last wrestle in WWE?

Kurt Angle has not wrestled in WWE or any other promotion since his match with Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35 in 2019.

Fans were not too excited at the prospect of seeing a legend like Angle face off against an opponent like Corbin as they believed he was out of Angle's league.

Angle himself stated how he wanted his last opponent to be John Cena due to the history that the two former WWE Champions share.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Kurt Angle wanted to face John Cena instead of Baron Corbin as his final match Kurt Angle wanted to face John Cena instead of Baron Corbin as his final match https://t.co/NGsWYzQZy6

The match was not well-received by many fans in the WWE Universe as the win for Corbin did not seem to elevate his stock either.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Sometimes I wonder about Baron Corbin retiring Kurt Angle.



I have no problem with Baron Corbin being the one to do it. I like Corbin.



I don't like that he hasn't become a serious contender since. That victory hasn't gone on to mean anything and it really should have. Sometimes I wonder about Baron Corbin retiring Kurt Angle.I have no problem with Baron Corbin being the one to do it. I like Corbin.I don't like that he hasn't become a serious contender since. That victory hasn't gone on to mean anything and it really should have.

However, Angle has since come out in defense of Corbin, stating on the Sirius Xm show Busted Open, that Corbin, at the time of the match, was the best heel in the business.

“So, if I wanted to retire this year, it had to be Baron, I was fine with that and I respected the decision. Was Baron the right person? Probably not. But I think Baron Corbin is the best heel in the business right now. People genuinely hate him and that is real heat." [H/T Busted Open]

Do you want Kurt Angle to return as a wrestler or as a manager? Let us know in the comment section below.

