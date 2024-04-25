WWE Hall of Fame discloses how he really feels about Becky Lynch winning the Women's World Title on RAW

Becky Lynch emerged as the new Women's World Champion on the latest WWE Monday Night RAW episode. Wrestling legend Booker T has commented on whether the company made the right choice in naming her the champion.

Last week on the red brand, Rhea Ripley vacated her title because she sustained an injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. She is expected to be sidelined for several months. A battle royal was held in the main event of RAW this week to crown a new Women's World Champion. The Man last eliminated Liv Morgan to win the bout and the title.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Becky Lynch and called her a general. He also said that WWE can trust her to represent the company as a champion.

"Being champion is a full-time responsibility; it's like having a stethoscope on; you gotta be ready to go, on-call 24/7. And they [WWE] know they can trust Becky Lynch, and she's proven as far as championship quality goes. You not gonna find a better general in WWE or any other company, male or female, than Becky Lynch. And that's just the truth. I didn't realize that either; I didn't realize how good Becky was also until I saw her up close and personal in NXT. And I go, 'Good God, this girl is a general man,'" said Booker. [55:57-56:44]

Booker T adds that WWE made the right choice by making Becky Lynch the Women's World Champion

The Man challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL, but she lost the bout. A few weeks later, she captured the coveted title.

Booker T stated that Becky is flawless and thinks WWE made the right choice by putting the belt on her.

"You talking about somebody who don't have any flaws? That's Becky. You talking about someone who works so much bigger than she actually really is? That's Becky. Man, Roxanne Perez can sit under that learning tree all day long, as far as I'm concerned, and all she's gonna do is learn. So, for me, I think they made the right choice." [56:45-57:05]

It'll be interesting to see who Beck Lynch's first challenger for the Women's World Championship will be.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan challenge Becky?

