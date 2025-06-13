  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer adamant that Triple H lied in recent press conference: "It backfired" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer adamant that Triple H lied in recent press conference: "It backfired" (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jun 13, 2025 01:39 GMT
What is Triple H planning? (via WWE.com)
What is Triple H planning? (via WWE.com)

The WWE Universe has recently been captivated by what may be a deceptive statement from Triple H regarding R-Truth's return to the company. According to Hall of Famer Teddy Long, the statement was not exactly true.

Triple H recently claimed that R-Truth's release and eventual return as Ron Killings was all part of the show, which has drawn mixed responses. However, Teddy Long is quite sure that the whole situation was unplanned, and the company only brought back Ron Killings due to the backlash it received from fans.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that R-Truth's son coming out after the release was clear evidence that it was all a shoot.

"I am gonna say this to you right now. If I am wrong, I will come on and I'll apologize and I'll be wrong, but I have no intentions of ever believing that this was a work, okay? Because I heard R-Truth's son come, right after that, his own kid came out and said that it wasn't a work. So the only thing I believe, and this is my opinion, that they did it, but it backfired." [5:21 onwards]
Watch the full video below:

Another WWE veteran has commended Triple H

While Triple H's comment at the press conference may not be true, JBL believes it was the right way to handle the situation.

Speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL commended the WWE CCO's response and stated:

"When Hunter [Triple H] says this, I'm a huge fan of this. I'm a huge fan of saying, 'Hey, it was all part of the show.' I'm like, 'Cool.' You don't know if it was or not. You think it probably wasn't, but you don't know for sure. I love that because that blurs that line, and I think that's important to blur that line." [5:21 – 5:36]
It remains to be seen what is next for Ron Killings in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Neda Ali
