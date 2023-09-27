WWE Hall of Famer admits not being a fan of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits' alliance

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has confessed to not being a fan of the alliance between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown.

The All Mighty returned to the blue brand and allied with The Street Profits, marking the fan-favorite tag team's heel turn. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are growing into their villainous characters, with Lashley leading the charge.

However, Booker T has reservations about the trio. The Hall of Famer is conflicted as he feels that Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins make for a great combination. However, he is not "too fond" of the group on SmackDown.

Booker T urged the trio to be more aggressive to make for dominant heels. He discussed this alliance on a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast and said:

"I'm still conflicted with, you know, Street Profits and Bobby together. I mean it's a great combination, you know, they got a lot in common. Let's just say that they're all brothers. But, I don't know, I'm not too fond of the group just because I'm looking for some Deion [Sanders]. I'm like coach Prime, I'm looking for some dogs, man, and if you ain't one of them dogs, you might want to start applying to another university." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits recently made a statement on SmackDown while standing across from The Judgment Day. The former world champion insisted that his group will replace The Bloodline as the top heel faction in WWE and not the championship-laden stable from RAW.

Bobby Lashley gave an ultimatum to his new allies on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, The Street Profits locked horns with the United States Champion and Santos Escobar in a tag team match. Bobby Lashley appeared halfway through the match. The bout's closing moments saw The All Mighty run interference, but Dawkins failed to capitalize.

The Street Prfoits lost the match, which left Bobby Lashley fuming at ringside. He issued an ultimatum to Dawkins, urging him to get his act together. The latter is still skeptical of adopting heel techniques in his matches, but things could change soon on WWE SmackDown.

