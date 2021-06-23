"There's a power bigger than Alexa" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' current character

Over the past year, there has been a drastic change in Alexa Bliss' character in WWE. Ever since her interactions with The Fiend last year, she has added another twisted layer to her persona.

Moreover, with The Fiend's indefinite absence from WWE, Bliss has taken over the role of the resident paranormal character on RAW. As of late, she has started to feel more and more comfortable displaying her "powers" on a weekly basis.

Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley shared his thoughts on Alexa Bliss' current character:

"If the lights are going off and on, and pyro's happening, especially if she's in the ring looking at me and ain't flinching, that tells me right there, don't mess with Alexa, there's a power bigger than Alexa that's controlling the situation." D-Von continued, "I've seen the exorcist more than once and twice. I know when stuff like that happens, bodies start to levitate and things happen, I'm out."

Alexa Bliss will be taking part in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Money in the Bank

This year's WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The pay-per-view will be the first major WWE event to take place in front of a live crowd since WrestleMania.

WWE has already started building the card for the event via qualifying matches that took place earlier this week. The qualifiers for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match took place in the form of tag team matches.

The first match featured Alexa Bliss tagging alongside Nikki Cross to face off against the team of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The match ended with Cross rolling up Baszler for the win, earning two spots for her team in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The other two women who qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank match were Naomi and Asuka. Given the events of this week's RAW, WWE Money in the Bank is already shaping up to be a big event for WWE as the roster hits the road starting July 16.

Who do you think is going to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

