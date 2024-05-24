WWE Hall of Famer was amazed at "how tiny Becky Lynch" is (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer recently talked about Becky Lynch and her accomplishments in the pro wrestling industry. Out of all things to be surprised about, apparently, Becky's size is what perplexed her the most.

The Man certainly has a long list of achievements and accolades in the Stamford-based promotion, including winning the Women's Championship five times so far. According to Hall of Famer Madusa, her ability to make waves in the community is due to her outspoken nature and determination.

Speaking in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Madusa expressed her appreciation for Becky. She stated:

"Another woman that really respects the business... With Becky, I never ever realized, when I finally got asked to go back to WWE, I never realized how tiny Becky Lynch was. She is tinier than you (Bill Apter). Like, super tiny. (...) So for her to be that powerful... She's developed a platform for women to really look up to. To say hey, put your foot down when you don't believe in something, and she may make waves but it's because she totally believes in like if this isn't right, this is what we need to do for women, and this is what I am gonna do going forward." [0:37 onwards]

Another veteran is not pleased with Becky Lynch's current WWE storyline

Becky Lynch's rivalry with Liv Morgan is currently a major plot to follow in the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring PLE. However, Bill Apter is not happy with how long the storyline has dragged on.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the veteran journalist explained his displeasure despite him liking Liv Morgan's character work:

"I have just kinda hooked on to her. I don't know why I kinda like this heel side, but I think when you drag out a feud for three or four weeks to lead to a pay-per-view, it's too long already," said Apter. [53:36 - 53:51]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Becky Lynch in WWE.

