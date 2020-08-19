WWE Hall of Famer Animal says Cody Rhodes needs a dominant heel to get him over as a babyface (Exclusive)

In the middle of answering a question about which feud he was most proud of back in the 80s, our very own Chris Featherstone got Animal onto the subject of the need of heels and babyfaces. Lately, it's become quite a big debate. A while back Cody Rhodes responded to a tweet from Glenn Gilbertti, who stated that it was difficult to tell whether the TNT Champion was a face or a heel.

Rhodes said,

"I'm neither. I'm a competitor & a reigning champion. Tired old tropes are even more insulting to the viewer considering I've been on their TV since I was 20."

Animal says Cody Rhodes needs a strong heel to get him over as a babyface

When talking about some of his favorite feuds from the 80s, Animal mentioned the pure hate that fans had for the Four Horsemen. When the subject of tweeners came up, Animal said.

"This middle of the road crap, it worked for one team ever in the history of wrestling, and that's Hawk and I. We were the only heels that were babyfaces, and the only reason that we were babyfaces is because we wrestled the Russians at the end of the Cold War."

Animal went on, saying that there were very few wrestlers that transcended the face-heel dynamic. Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and the Road Warriors. Animal followed up, stating that Cody Rhodes needs a nasty heel coming for him for the TNT Title.

"As great as Cody Rhodes is, if he wants to be a babyface, he needs to get a bad*** heel in there. Someone that people are gonna say 'I wanna see Cody kill this guy.' Someone needs to come in there and thump Cody and leave him in laying in a puddle of blood and take that title away from him and let Cody chase him."

Many felt that Lance Archer was the guy to do that back during the TNT Championship Tournament, but Cody managed to overcome him in the finals. What do you think of Animal's comments? Let us know in the comments below.