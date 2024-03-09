WWE announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that Rey Mysterio will make his return next week.

The wrestling legend has been out of action for numerous weeks due to an injury. He was taken out by Santos Escobar in storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer made an unexpected appearance on the blue brand last week, walking on crutches. However, he revealed that he wasn't hurt and used them as a weapon against Legado.

Angel, a member of the villainous group, was involved in a match against Dragon Lee on SmackDown this week. The former NXT North American Champion was attacked after the bout but the LWO wasn't there to save him.

It was then announced that Rey Mysterio would return to SmackDown next week. WrestleMania XL is around the corner, and the LWO has been feuding with Legado Del Fantasma for a while now. It wouldn't be surprising if a multi-man match was set up at The Grandest Stage of Them All between the two factions.

The Master of the 619 could even challenge Escobar to a match at the upcoming event. It'll be interesting to see what Rey Mysterio will do or say on on the blue brand next week.

What do you think Rey will say next week? Sound off in the comments!

