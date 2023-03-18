WWE Hall of Famer is "anxious" about upcoming first-time-ever match involving Brock Lesnar

WWE often books Brock Lesnar in the title picture around the time the company is getting ready for WrestleMania. However, the company chose a different route for this year's event and Hall of Famer The Undertaker is anxious about the upcoming bout involving The Beast Incarnate.

Last year, Brock Lesnar was involved in a high-profile feud with The Bloodline as he went after the Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns. Instead, The Beast Incarnate lost the WWE Championship to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38.

Fans were expecting Brock Lesnar to go up against Gunther or Bobby Lashley, but the new regime booked him in a match against Omos. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 57-year-old WWE legend spoke about the upcoming match and revealed that he is anxious about the bout at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"I’m anxious to see what happens there. I’m really high on Omos, he has a way to go and it's difficult cause it’s so hard to book him. There’s nobody that matches Brock, but it’s so hard to match anybody up against him and it’s not like it was for Andre (The Giant) back in the day."

Taker also went ahead and heavily praised Omos ahead of his match in California.

"He is an attraction, he’s not an every week tv kind of guy, he needs to be special and I think he needs to be protected in that way. It’s a really interesting dynamic, you have this guy who is massive and dwarfed Brock. Nobody dwarfs Brock. So it should be interesting, I’m curious to see how it all works out, but Omos is a great human being." [H/T - Daily Mail UK]

It will be interesting to see which superstar walks out of the event with the win.

The Nigerian Giant has made an impression amongst fans ever since he debuted for the company. Omos' most notable work has been his alliance with AJ Styles, the duo ultimately won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Recently, Omos has been making waves as a singles competitor and challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39. Speaking to The Daily Mail, The Deadman heavily praised the Nigerian Giant. Check it out:

"I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh, what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge. He wants to get better," said The Undertaker.

It will be interesting to see the massive clash between the two heavyweight superstars at the upcoming event.

