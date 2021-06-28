WWE Hall of Famer apologizes for inappropriate comments about Chyna

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has issued an apology after an old video of her saying unkind things about Chyna resurfaced. She claims to be embarrassed by what she has said in the past and has asked her fans to learn from her mistake.

Back in 2013, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were on the E! Network's Fashion Police. They were reviewing clothes worn by WWE Superstars and made inappropriate comments about Chyna. She said: "We don't know if it's a man or a woman."

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna. pic.twitter.com/7QP1oqpMnq — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021

The video resurfaced over the weekend, causing a stir in the WWE Universe. Nikki Bella has now taken to Twitter to issue an apology for her comments. She tweeted:

"I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29-year-old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna! – Nikki Bella."

Chyna's Twitter team unhappy with WWE Hall of Famer's comments

Former WWE Superstar Chyna passed away in 2016, but her team has been keeping her Twitter account active. They spotted the 2013 video resurfacing over the weekend and tweeted their disgust at the comments.

They have since deleted the tweets, but Sportskeeda has got the content. Their tweet read:

"That video from the @BellaTwins is disrespectful. Chyna would of been hurt by this. But we will just show love. I removed the previous tweet as they don't need to receive so much hate. I just hope they are sorry. We will run this page and campaign with light not hate."

Chyna's team have got the apology they demanded from WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are reportedly keen on returning to the WWE soon as they want to get their hands on the WWE women's tag-team titles.

