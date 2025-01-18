WWE Hall of Famer appears to huge ovation on SmackDown; declares himself part of the Royal Rumble and gets attacked

A WWE Hall of Famer appeared on SmackDown and declared himself for the Royal Rumble. However, he was immediately attacked after this.

As one of the top names in WWE, Rey Mysterio has always been synonymous with San Diego, with his area code, 619, showing off his loyalty to his home. He opened the show and shared how it was great to be back home. He added that he had requested to be here tonight.

Rey Mysterio revealed that he was going to be part of the 2025 Royal Rumble. He was going to be doing the impossible once again as he tried to win it. He shared how he had won the Rumble from the #2 position back in 2006, outlasting everyone else, before winning the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 22.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

He addressed how Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Roman Reigns were all part of the Rumble this year so far, and he felt that it was going to be tough. Before he could say anything more, he was interrupted by Kevin Owens.

The star said that he was sorry to come out here and interrupt Rey Mysterio, but he heard him talking about winning the Rumble and said that he respected him. However, even after all that Owens had achieved in his career, he wanted a singles match with Rey Mysterio. So, he hoped Mysterio won the Rumble and then picked him as the champion that Mysterio would challenge at WrestleMania.

Mysterio replied to Owens, saying that he was ready to face Owens, but he was not the champion, Cody Rhodes was. Owens said that Rhodes had brainwashed Mysterio and everyone else. He said that he was the champion. He tried to attack Mysterio but got taken down by the WWE Hall of Famer. He then had to exit, running away from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback