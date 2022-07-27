WWE Hall of Famer makes surprise appearance on NXT with Roxanne Perez and makes major announcement 

Roxanne Perez made her return on the latest episode of NXT 2.0, and she was accompanied by a WWE Hall of Famer.

Perez was taken out by her former tag team partner Cora Jade two weeks ago after her NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose. The following week, Jade threw one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in the trash, vacating it in the process.

During this week's episode of NXT 2.0, she attacked Zoey Stark with a kendo stick after the latter's victory over Gigi Dolin. Roxanne Perez subsequently returned to save Stark, causing Cora to flee the ring.

During a backstage segment on the show, Roxanne addressed Cora throwing the title in the trash and stated that the titles deserve to be treated with respect.

She then introduced WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, who picked up the title from the bin and made a big announcement concerning the future of the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Alundra Blayze announced that there will be a fatal 4-way tag team elimination match next week to crown the new champions. The four teams include Kacy & Kayden, Toxic Attraction, Nile & Paxley, and Yulisa & Valentina.

Which team do you think will win the titles next week? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far