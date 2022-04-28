“Not my cup of tea” - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Asuka’s recent character changes

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't a fan of Asuka's current character. The wrestling veteran feels that the character is too "corny."

The Empress of Tomorrow ended her WWE hiatus on RAW this week as she came out to confront Becky Lynch. She then went on to flick Big Time Becks' nose, poking fun at her.

Speaking about the Japanese's return on the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned that he isn't a fan of Asuka's current character.

"We got the Asuka that left about a year ago, who got put on the shelf a year ago. That kind of corny version of her, which they seem to like. That's not my favorite version," Bully Ray said.

He further stated that he prefers the ruthless, undefeated version of her:

My favorite version of her is when she was first brought in and had that undefeated streak up until WrestleMania when she was finally defeated by Charlotte. After that match, I kind of felt like she fell into the entertaining version of her, which is what WWE wants. And that's fine. That's what they want. But, as a fan, not my cup of tea," Bully Ray added. (from 16:52 to 17:31)

Asuka will look to reignite her rivalry with Becky Lynch in WWE

The Empress of Tomorrow made her intentions clear on the red brand. The former NXT champion stated that she is back to stop Becky Lynch from making a comeback.

The duo share a great history in the company after their paths crossed in 2020. Heading into the 2020 Royal Rumble event, Lynch demanded a match against the Japanese star after losing to her multiple times in the past in both the tag team and singles division.

Andrew @bigtimeEST 3 years ago today, Becky Lynch vs Asuka happened at the Royal Rumble 2019.



One of my favourite matches of all time. 3 years ago today, Becky Lynch vs Asuka happened at the Royal Rumble 2019.One of my favourite matches of all time. https://t.co/GWyGRiR89i

The Man finally reigned supreme at the premium live event, defeating the former NXT Champion in another great match between the two.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit the Busted Open podcast with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande