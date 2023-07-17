WWE Hall of Famer attends Alexa Bliss' gender reveal party

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was among the guests at Alexa Bliss' gender reveal party late last month.

Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, announced in May that they were expecting their first child, due in December. The couple held a gender reveal party in late June but has not made the gender of their baby public. Only a few snippets and images have been released through several Alexa Bliss fan accounts on Twitter.

In a post on his Instagram account, Dudley revealed that he attended the event with his wife, Taylor. He shared several photos, including having a beer with Bliss' husband.

"Good friends are Hard to fine now days. Thank you @alexa_bliss_wwe_ and Ryan for allowing myself and @testifytaylor to join on your special day . Very happy that Ryan and I got to finally get that beer. Testify," Dudley wrote.

Bliss is currently out of action due to her pregnancy. She last wrestled at the Royal Rumble against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Alexa Bliss was initially on leave due to cancer treatment

Before her pregnancy announcement, Alexa Bliss went on hiatus to undergo treatment for cancer. Bliss revealed to her fans in March that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, which is a form of skin cancer.

With help from the American Skin Institute in California, the WWE Superstar underwent successful treatment and was rid of the problem in no time. Bliss even claimed that her use of tanning beds was the cause of her illness.

"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked," Bliss wrote on Twitter.

Bliss announced her pregnancy two months after revealing her cancer diagnosis. The multi-time women's champion is one of the most formidable performers on WWE programming, and it is safe to say that fans miss her. Bliss' fellow star and former women's champion Carmella is also expecting and will remain out of action for a while.

What's your favorite Alexa Bliss moment in WWE? Share your answers in the comments section below.

