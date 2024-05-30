WWE Hall of Famer baffled at Cody Rhodes' recent statement (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently stated that he missed a certain aspect of his AEW run. However, his words and their implications have surprised a Hall of Famer.

Cody Rhodes is certainly a charismatic speaker on the mic. However, he had Arn Anderson as his manager during his time in AEW. According to his recent comments, he is quite open to getting a manager for his current run as well. This has puzzled WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy was asked to comment on Cody's words. Long expressed his surprise and downplayed how he worked with a manager in AEW.

"I really don't know. I don't know why would Cody Rhodes want a manager? (...) That's AEW. Okay? We are going in the past now. We trying to stay here in the future," said Long. [0:45]

Teddy Long also talked about the chances of Arn Anderson joining the Stamford-based promotion.

"That's if WWE wanted him (Arn Anderson)... Like I said, that's not Arn's decision." [1:19 onwards]

What exactly did WWE Champion Cody Rhodes say about his AEW run?

According to Cody Rhodes, his confrontation with Logan Paul before their title match at King and Queen of the Ring led him to recall his time in AEW, where he had Arn Anderson in his corner as his manager.

Speaking on Busted Open, The American Nightmare stated he would love to have a manager this time around in the company:

"One of the reasons I liked having Arn Anderson around me, it was nice to have a guy over my shoulder say what you just said. Say we're not apologizing for greatness, mediocrity loves company and we're not joining that company. Like, it was something I actually missed when Logan (Paul) and I were doing this Contract Signing. To see him flanked by so many people, I don't know. Maybe I am looking for the classic wrestling manager to join me on this title reign, and I don't know who that is or what that it is, but it just felt like I wouldn't mind someone to holler the stuff that you just did," said Rhodes.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Cody plans to do next in WWE.

