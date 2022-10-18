WWE Hall of Famer believes 25-year-old star "is going to MOP THE FLOOR" with AJ Styles

WWE legend Mick Foley recently shared his prediction for the upcoming match between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One has been at odds with The Judgment Day over the last few weeks. Styles was joined by his old friends Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in his feud against the villainous stable on RAW last week.

Following this week's confrontation between the two groups, Styles challenged Dominik to a match later tonight. Styles' challenge was accepted by Rhea Ripley on behalf of Dominik. The 25-year-old then claimed he would "mop the floor" with The Phenomenal One.

Commenting on the interaction between the two on Twitter, Mick Foley mentioned that Dominik Mysterio is one of his favorite superstars. The WWE Hall of Famer doubled down on Dom's comments about moping the floor with The Phenomenal One.

"I never would have guessed that @DomMysterio35 would become one of my favorite @WWE superstars! In an hour or so, Dom is going to MOP THE FLOOR with AJ! #RAW," he tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

AJ Styles will be in action at WWE Crown Jewel

The first match on RAW this week featured Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in action after the duo made their return last week. The pair squared off against Alpha Academy in a tag team bout. They picked up the victory after a Magic Killer on Chad Gable.

Following the match, The Judgment Day came out to confront the winners. After Finn Balor mocked Styles, Gallows, and Anderson with the iconic 'Too Sweet' pose, he added that he made The O.C. and will break them. Balor went on to challenge AJ Styles and co. for a six-man tag team match at Crown Jewel.

Finn's challenge was accepted by AJ Styles, who will be looking for some retribution against the villainous faction for assaulting him a few weeks back.

Who do you think will come out on top at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

