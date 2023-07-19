WWE Hall of Famer believes he has played a "huge part" in Cody Rhodes' success

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest stars in WWE today, with him recently main-eventing WrestleMania 39 Night Two. Hall of Famer Booker T believes he helped Rhodes become a top-tier athlete early in his career.

In late 2011 and early 2012, Booker and Rhodes feuded over the Intercontinental Championship. The American Nightmare was a rising star back then, and working with the multi-time world champion allowed the former to cement his place on the roster.

During a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Booker T reflected on his rivalry with a young American Nightmare. He highlighted how their feud allowed Rhodes to improve as a performer.

"I feel like I got a huge part in Cody Rhodes’ success [Booker laughed]. I chose to put Cody Rhodes over [in 2011]. I wanted to work with Cody. I just saw [a] world championship-caliber athlete in Cody." Booker added: "I said, man, let me help him out a little bit, and I think working with Cody definitely gave him that sense of, man, I could do this, and then him going out on his own. He proved that he could do it." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Check out the full interview below:

After officially returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 38 last year, The American Nightmare has proven that he belongs on the top of the card.

Cody Rhodes is set for a massive bout at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes was recently booked for one of SummerSlam's marquee matches as it was announced that he would face Brock Lesnar at the high-profile show.

The two stars have already faced off twice this year, with Rhodes winning in their first encounter at Backlash in May. Lesnar evened the score in brutal fashion, picking up a significant win over his rival at Night of Champions later that month.

Rhodes will be looking to take down the former WWE Champion again on Saturday, August 5, at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

Rhodes will be looking to take down the former WWE Champion again on Saturday, August 5, at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.