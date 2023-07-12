WWE Hall of Famer believes he is the reason for Lacey Evans' recent SmackDown absence

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter continues to take shots at Lacey Evans, this time claiming he's the reason for her absence on SmackDown.

Sgt. Slaughter has not been happy with Evans since she stole his gimmick and started using his Cobra Clutch finisher. It got chippier when the WWE Hall of Famer's daughter got involved and spilled on social media.

The former WWE Champion has gone on record saying he likes Evans and would have appreciated it if she asked permission to use the Cobra Clutch. He was also open to work with Lacey and become her manager.

In a recent post on Twitter, Sgt. Slaughter openly claimed that he's the reason why Evans has not been seen on SmackDown since her dark match against Zelina Vega at Madison Square Garden.

"Have YOU Noticed WE Haven't Received Any DISRESPECT or Heard Any INSULTS Out of The Pie Hole of @LaceyEvansWWE Since She Did A "JOB" A Very Poor "JOB" In A DARK Match At @WWE Hallowed✝️Shrine @TheGarden 🏛️Our😇’s Are Powerful💪🏻 @_sgtdaughter 🙏🏻," tweeted the veteran.

Lacey Evans has barely appeared on WWE television since she adopted a military gimmick late last year. Evans has mainly wrestled in dark matches but did face Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega on SmackDown, which was her last two televised matches since March.

Sgt. Slaughter stopped watching SmackDown because of Lacey Evans

In an interview with our very own Bill Apter on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge YouTube channel, Sgt. Slaughter revealed that he stopped watching SmackDown due to Lacey Evans.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he would like it if Evans or anyone from WWE Creative called him about using the Cobra Clutch.

"I watch RAW because SmackDown has Lacey on it," Slaughter said. "It doesn't upset me because I know she can't put a Cobra Clutch on like I do but it's just the thought that she's using a move...she could have maybe come up with another name of it."

WWE has not had concrete plans for Evans since she returned from maternity leave. She has undergone several gimmick changes over the years, and nothing has led to continued success.

