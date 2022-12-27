WWE Hall of Famer believes Triple H has the best mind in the Professional Wrestling business

Following the unexpected retirement of former Chairman Vince McMahon, Triple H has taken over as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Kurt Angle, speaking on his self-styled podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, said that The Game has the best mind in the business and believes he is the right person to run WWE.

Kurt Angle recently celebrated his birthday on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in a hilarious segment with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis. They paid homage to the time when the Olympic gold medalist showered the entire arena with milk. Angle has had his fair share of battles with The King of Kings in the past, and they even competed together at WrestleMania 33, which was Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut. Leaving aside the rivalry, the 54 year old has great respect for the Game.

He stated that the King of King's knowledge of the business is astounding, not only in terms of wrestling but also in terms of creativity. Angle also mentioned Hulk Hogan and how he helped make wrestling more popular than it was.

"For me personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. Not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is well-educated, he loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife [laughs]. He cherishes it, and he’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.

In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan, who was able to bring the fans in at a time where wrestling was not so hot, but Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger. He has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well-educated with the wrestling aspect,". Angle said. (H/T Fightful)

Angle and Triple H have mutual respect for one another, and with The Game now in charge of WWE, we may see Kurt Angle appear more on WWE television.

Kurt Angle believes AJ Styles and Ricochet can carry him through one final WWE WrestleMania match

Kurt Angle has stated that if he is ever cleared for a WrestleMania finals match in WWE, he will need to collaborate with a young talent. Back in 2019,Kurt Angle had competed in his final WWE WrestleMania 35 match, losing to Baron Corbin. Angle has undergone knee replacement surgery since and has kept his word, remaining out of the wrestling ring as an active competitor.

On the most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former World Champion revealed that if he ever had to compete in another WrestleMania match, he would need to work with a younger talent that he believes could carry him, mentioning AJ Styles and Ricochet as examples.

"Oh, man. Well, I'm not that stupid," "So I'm going to make sure it's a young guy because I'm a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him.

One of the bigger guys, Braun Strowman. I would love to wrestle Braun He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He's not as athletic as Brock, he's pretty close. But those guys I think would carry me pretty well through that match." Angle said.

It would be interesting to see if the legend could lace up one last time to face opponents like The Phenomenal One or Ricochet.

