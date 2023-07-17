WWE Hall of Famer believes Vince McMahon should’ve stopped the show when Owen Hart died

A WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that Vince McMahon should've stopped the Over The Edge PPV after Owen Hart died.

Over The Edge PPV in 1999 is one of the most controversial WWE shows in history that is still being talked about to this day by many people including Jake Roberts. During the show, Owen Hart passed after falling from a great height while being rappeled to the ring.

The show drew widespread criticism from many people who felt that Vince McMahon should've stopped the show after Owen died. Even WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts spoke about it on his Snake Pit podcast reiterating the same belief.

"I think, yes, he should've stopped the PPV. A death in that ring should stop everything, just out of respect for the one that's fallen." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Following the horrendous incident, Owen's wife Martha Hart cut all ties with WWE and pro wrestling.

AEW revived Owen Hart's legacy

AEW revived Owen's legacy with the start of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The first iteration of the tournament took place last year with Adam Cole and Britt Baker winning it for their respective divisions.

This year's tournament recently concluded this past week on AEW Collision with Ricky Starks and Willow Nightingale emerging victorious for their respective divisions.

But that's not all. Owen was also featured in AEW's first-ever video game AEW Fight Forever. Adam Cole spoke about Owen's inclusion in the video game in a recent interview.

"It's so, so cool that he gets to be in this game, and [be] showcased the way he deserves to," Cole said in a recent interview. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Owen had a massive influence in the world of professional wrestling and it's good to see promotions like AEW honoring that legacy.

