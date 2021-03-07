"There might be no one better!" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez [Exclusive]

Beth Phoenix has heaped praise on current NXT tag team Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

In an exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, The Glamazon commented on Kai and Gonzalez's recent attempt to claim the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Despite the loss, Beth Phoenix feels the Women's Tag Team belts belong in NXT, as they will help give other deserving women the chance to shine on television.

"I’m the title monger of all mongers for NXT. I say it all the time, NXT has THE greatest women’s division in the entire world. We have so many talented women that are hungry for an opportunity. If we have those tag team championships in NXT that’s four more women, every week, that can be seen on television breaking glass ceilings and doing outstanding work. But I feel like those tag titles - and this is not taking anything away from RAW and SmackDown - but man, we’re hungry for it. We want it in NXT."

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai earned their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after becoming the inaugural winners of the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

They faced off against champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last week's episode of NXT. However, despite a strong showing, underhanded tactics would mean the NXT team would leave empty-handed.

Beth Phoenix says she is "lobbying" for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to get another title shot

Phoenix didn't hold back when it came to the recent Women's Tag Team Championship match on NXT. The former Women's Champion described herself as "heartbroken" upon seeing the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez come up short.

"Raquel and Dakota have put in the time and the work and have developed so much. Raquel has completely transformed herself into this dominant presence that is undeniable on-screen. And Dakota Kai, she’s a ring general. Talk to anybody. She knows her stuff inside and outside the ring. There might be no one better! I was heartbroken. The way things ended, I mean, I’m lobbying with Adam Pearce. I’m DM’ing him. It can’t end like this. I don’t feel in my heart like it will."

In response to what happened on NXT, General Manager William Regal is set to make a "major announcement" this week.