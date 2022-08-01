WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix reacts to surprise SummerSlam returns on Twitter

WWE Legend Beth Phoenix has taken to social media to praise some WWE Superstar returns from last night's SummerSlam.

Beth's husband Edge made his long-awaited comeback at the show. He emerged as a babyface once again to assist Rey and Dominik Mysterio against his former Judgment Day stable.

The trio, featuring Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, decimated the Hall of Famer when he was leader of the faction, writing him out of the storyline and off TV in the process.

However, this wasn't the only return that Phoenix praised. She also dedicated a post to the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, who all made their returns last night. Following the RAW Women's Title match, the three women came out to confront Bianca Belair.

The Glamazon uploaded a picture of the NXT alumni to her Twitter page, declaring that it was "right decision" to bring them back:

"ALL THE RIGHT DECISIONS."

Bayley has been off WWE TV since 2021 due to injury. Meanwhile, Dakota Kai was released by the company earlier this year, and Io Shirai was written off NXT after the women's Dusty Cup tournament.

Beth Phoenix was backstage at WWE SummerSlam 2022

Accompanying her husband's return to TV, Beth Phoenix was backstage at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.

Rumors circulated last week that she would be returning to WWE programming alongside the Rated-R Superstar. Reports even broke that Phoenix and Edge would be part of Monday's WWE RAW at MSG.

Beth Copeland @TheBethPhoenix Me: You know… I’d follow you to Hell and back

That wasn't the case, and Edge's return was saved for Saturday night. Beth could still join the fight, however, as rumors of her competing against JD's Rhea Ripley continue to circulate.

It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix joins the fight against The Judgment Day. You can read more about The Glamazon by clicking right here.

