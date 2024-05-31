WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sends out a heartfelt message to her daughter on social media

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has recently sent out a heartfelt message to her daughter on social media.

The Glamazon was last seen in the company when she alongside her husband Edge, aka Adam Copeland, faced Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at the 2023 Elimination Chamber premium live event in a mixed tag team match. Following that Phoenix has given no hints about her return to the company.

Recently, for her daughter Ruby's birthday, The Glamazon took to Instagram to pen down a heartwarming note for the little one. She recalled her memorable times with her when she was a newborn, and showcased how grateful she is to witness her grow.

"You were born in the wee hours of a Tuesday. Your skin was red like a raging fire from your deep belly cries in your first few breaths. And when they placed you on my chest, your tiny hands gripped my skin in tight folds. I felt your power then. I feel your power now. You’re a game changer. And while I am so excited to celebrate another year’s passing, I grieve those quiet brief moments when the world was just you and me and no timepiece to be seen. But then again…you were never meant to be just mine. You were meant for much bigger things. And I am so grateful I get a front row seat. Happy Birthday my sweet Ru."

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

Rhea Ripley heaped praise on former WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley had previously heaped praise on former WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix.

While speaking in an interview on the Impaulsive podcast, The Eradicator spoke highly of The Glamazon as she stated that the latter is an inspiration for her. She further added that someday she would love to be an inspiration for others and help them be themselves.

"With WWE, Beth Phoenix. She is just so amazing. Seeing her be different in a time that it was hard to be different, it was inspiring. It really was. Yeah, it is. It is wild to think that, like, a little girl from Adelaide, South Australia made it to WWE and is inspiring people to be themselves. That is one thing that I really do love about this job. I love hearing the stories about people that get inspired by us to then be confident in their own bodies. That is the one thing that I really want to get accross while doing this job," she added.

It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix will once again return to the company in the near future.