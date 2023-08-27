WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shares an emotional message for Bray Wyatt and his family

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently shared an image on Instagram paying tribute to Bray Wyatt.

The wrestling world went into shock after news surfaced that Bray had passed away due to a heart attack. The 36-year-old star last wrestled at the Royal Rumble in a Pitch Black match against LA Knight earlier this year. He was scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but was taken off TV before the show due to health concerns.

Tributes poured in from all around the world for the former WWE Champion as fans expressed shock and dismay at losing one of the brightest creative talents in the company.

In the post on the social media site, The Glamazon penned an emotional message for Bray. She also sent her prayers and well wishes to the entire Rotunda family for their loss. The Hall of Famer expressed gratitude for having known a generational talent like Wyatt.

"All my love and strength to the Rotunda family. Grateful to have known you Windham. 🙏"

WWE honored Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was dedicated to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Michael Cole started the show by announcing that the company was dismayed at losing two of its beloved stars.

The traditional 10-bell salute was carried out for the departed superstars. The entire WWE roster, along with Triple H, stood on the stage and paid their respects to Funk and Wyatt.

Throughout the show, there were several video packages that honored the careers of these two incredible men. Cody Rhodes delivered a passionate promo about the hardcore legend Funk.

Later, LA Knight walked out to the ring and paid tribute to his former rival, Bray Wyatt, claiming that the Eater of Worlds was preparing him for anything during their feud in the early part of 2023.

