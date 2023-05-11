WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham to undergo surgery to clear out an infection

WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is set to undergo surgery to clear out an infection on his hip.

Graham has been battling health issues for more than a year now. He has been having liver problems since the early 2000s. He had a liver transplant in 2002 and was diagnosed with cirrhosis over a decade ago.

The 79-year-old wrestling legend was admitted to the hospital in January and had his toes amputated. He battled a significant ear and skull infection that caused him to lose a notable amount of weight. It's understood that he also has problems with his kidney and heart.

In a post on her Facebook account (h/t PW Insider), Graham's wife Valerie pleaded for prayers as he will need to undergo emergency surgery. He has an infection on his left hip, and doctors must clean them out to save his life.

"Wayne will be having emergency surgery tomorrow," Valerie wrote. "Still in ICU fighting the infection and organ failure. They did a nuclear test today that showed infection in the left hip and they said if we want to try and save his life they will have to go in and remove all of the old hardware and clean out the bone and surrounding tissue."

She continued:

"It's very extensive and you can imagine the risk involved. It will be sometime in the midafternoon. I see the hand of God in this and that's where I'm putting my hope."

Valerie Graham revealed earlier this week that doctors told them to prepare for the worst in terms of his husband's health. The couple has been married since 1979 but have no children together. Billy Graham has two children from his marriage to Madelyn Miluso.

Billy Graham's WWE career

"Superstar" Billy Graham made his name in wrestling back in the 1970s. He famously ended Bruno Sammartino's 1,237-day reign as WWE Champion. He went on to hold the WWE title for more than nine months before losing it to Bob Backlund.

Graham has had a tumultuous relationship with the McMahon Family throughout his life. He returned and left the company five times. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004 but later sold his Hall of Fame ring.

Graham was previously signed to a WWE Legends contract back in 2015. He announced an extension in 2021, but it's unclear if he remains under contract with the company.

