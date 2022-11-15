WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr. recalls getting tased by police

WWE Hall of Famer and father of current Superstar Randy Orton, "Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr. recently recalled getting tased by the police back when he was an active wrestler.

Having been part of the first-ever WrestleMania main event back in 1984, Bob Orton was one of the most dependable wrestlers in WWF during wrestling's 'golden age' in the 1980s. Having won championships across the United States, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the Class of 2005.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Bob recalled the time he was woken up by a phone call in a hotel room in Fresno, CA in 1986 after an incident involving Roddy Piper:

“‘They got your two buddies down here hand-cuffed and they’re getting ready to take them to jail, They want you to bail them out.’ Locked myself out of my room, naked. So, I call down, ‘Hey.’ The cops come up to let me in my room, but the cops come up with the manager or a guy with a key.” [h/t WrestleTalk]

After this, the cops followed him back to his room. After yelling at them not to enter, he was tased three times:

“This cop shocked me three times with a taser, and I pulled out the tasers and threw them back at him and said, ‘I’m going to throw you over that rail.'” he said [h/t WrestleTalk]

Bob Orton Jr. stated that he was treated well by the cops after the situation de-escalated.

Randy Orton's injury forced WWE to scrap a major angle

Randy Orton's injury earlier this year forced WWE to scrap a major angle between him and his RK-Bro partner Matt Riddle.

Orton and Riddle, as the RAW Tag Team Champions, took on the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a winner-take-all match. On the May 20th episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns helped his fellow Bloodline members unify the tag titles. Reports after the match stated that The Viper had suffered a major injury and would be out for months.

WrestleVotes on Twitter have now reported that WWE had planned for Orton to immediately turn on Riddle upon his return:

"When Randy Orton went down, the plan was for him to come back and immediately turn on Matt Riddle." [h/t GiveMeSport]

These plans were put in place well before anyone had any idea of the severity of Randy Orton's injury, who is unlikely to make an in-ring return in 2022.

