WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that former RAW Tag Team Champion The Street Profits may be splitting up very soon.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have not been in the spotlight for a while now. The two last wrestled as a team on TV on the September 19th episode of RAW, losing to The Brawling Brutes. This is in contrast to earlier this year when they were challenging for the RAW Tag Team Championships and the Undisputed Tag Team titles.

Booker T himself is no stranger to tag team break-ups. He has gone through a significant one with his brother Stevie Ray as part of the Harlem Heat in World Championship Wrestling.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame Live! podcast, the 5-time WCW Champion claims that he thought that the time for the popular tag team might soon be up:

“Street Profits, they’ve been pretty quiet lately. We haven’t seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up." [h/t WrestleTalk]

The two-time Hall of Famer later clarified that he does not wish for it to happen at the moment:

“I don’t know or anything like that. […] Right now, I do not think it’s time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction.” said Booker T [h/t WrestleTalk]

Booker T doesn't want this weekend's NXT Halloween Havoc to be anything like its WCW namesake

NXT commentator Booker T does not want to reminice his WCW days while watching Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd.

Massive changes to the announce teams for all WWE brands were announced 2 weeks ago. The most glaring of these changes was Wade Barrett joining SmackDown and being replaced by Booker in NXT.

Booker spoke about his new on-screen role on the Hall of Fame Live! podcast. He expressed that he doesn't want NXT's show this weekend to feel anything like its WCW namesake:

"It takes me back to WCW but I don't want to sit here and try to reminisce about old things. I'm thinking about the future and what is next, which is NXT. I don't expect these guys to go out there and bring that old WCW feel. I don't want to see the old WCW feel, I don't want to have that feeling ever again. Okay? I'm serious." [06:55 - 07:22]

Booker T defeated Scott Steiner in the last ever WCW Halloween Havoc event for the company's World Heavyweight Championship in 2000.

