WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on whether he is considering having another match at WrestleMania 39.

The six-time world champion was a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where he entered at #21 and lasted for just 42 seconds. He did his iconic Spinaroonie in the ring before being tossed out by the runner-up of the match, Gunther. This was his first match in WWE since 2012.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he's not interested in stepping back into the squared circle, and the Royal Rumble made it clear to him.

"I'm done this time, I'm serious, man. This Rumble, it let me know. You know, like I said, the adrenalin that I got out of it, the rush, what a rush it was. You don't get tired of that, it never gets old; that never gets old. But the old body does. The old bod, you can't push yourself too hard like that," Booker T said.

The Hall of Famer added that a man needs to know when it's time to stop:

"A man's gotta know his limitations. And just making that walk that I had to make at the Alamodome, let me know that I don't need to be nowhere near that ring. I appreciate you guys... but that's a young man's game." (34:20-35:11)

Booker T on how competing in the Royal Rumble came about

The Royal Rumble match is synonymous with surprises, which is something that fans look forward to every year. Many were surprised to see him in the Rumble.

Booker T explained how he ended up participating in the match:

"I was sitting at the table at the kickoff show and I got a text message. It was the invite telling me, 'Book, you're in the Rumble.' ... Something told me to bring your gear. Make sure you are ready just so you don't have to get ready. Stay ready, and boom, there it was. The text message came through, and I said, 'Okay, here we go'. I think Rey (Mysterio) went down and I think they had to fill that spot."

WWE @WWE



2-time WWE Hall of Famer It's a RUMBLE-ROONIE!2-time WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x gave us a massive #RoyalRumble moment! It's a RUMBLE-ROONIE!2-time WWE Hall of Famer @BookerT5x gave us a massive #RoyalRumble moment! https://t.co/Lhj72ULDAd

Booker T currently serves as a commentator for NXT. He's a five-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and a one-time WCW Champion.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit The Hall of Fame and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes