WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is now back getting involved in music! Houston-based hip-hop/indie-pop collective Twenty Eleven has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will serve as the narrator to their new album, "Happiness, Sadness, Etc."

This would mark the first time the former WWE Champion has joined the music industry since he last worked with Bad Bunny on the hit single, "Booker T."

Twenty Eleven is a group consisting of five artists that also includes popular radio personality and the host of Booker T's podcast, Brad Gilmore. As confirmed by Twenty-Eleven, their album features fourteen original songs, all written, mastered, and produced by high-school friends who later formed a band.

Booker T, undoubtedly, will be a special attraction, and it has been revealed that the WWE legend has lent his voice to four tracks, "Rush Hour," "Play These Games," "Richmond Avenue," and "Dreams I Never Had."

"The album's release is not just a testament to Twenty Eleven's unparalleled talent but also to the group's unwavering bond and commitment to their craft. "Happiness, Sadness, Etc." promises to be a soulful journey that will resonate with fans old and new," revealed Twenty Eleven in their official press release.

"Happiness, Sadness, Etc." from Twenty Eleven can be found on all major platforms right here.

