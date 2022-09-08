WWE Hall of Famer teases replacing Pat McAfee on SmackDown

Pat McAfee won't be commentating again on SmackDown anytime soon, but it appears a WWE Hall of Famer is willing to step up and take his place.

On the recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the SmackDown commentator said that he would be stepping away from the broadcast table for the duration of the college football season due to his new job with ESPN College GameDay. However, he is still part of the WWE family.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to social media shortly after McAfee's announcement today to tweet a GIF of him at a WWE commentator's table, seemingly teasing that he was throwing his hat into the mix to replace McAfee for the next several months.

You can check out the embedded tweet in question below:

Triple H responds to Pat McAfee stepping away from WWE

Pat McAfee addressed his decision in-depth on his show today and praised WWE for encouraging him not to try to handle both jobs as it would be detrimental to his family and his mental health.

Triple H took to social media shortly after McAfee's speech on his show to praise the SmackDown commentator and confirmed that they look forward to his return when he's free to do so.

"[email protected] approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We'd never stand in Pat's way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return," Triple H said in a tweet.

What are your thoughts on McAfee stepping away from WWE? Do you think Booker T would be a good person to pair with Michael Cole on SmackDown?

