"I was pi**ed" - WWE Hall of Famer was against Brock Lesnar using a dangerous move in a world title match

Jim Ross has revealed that he didn't like seeing Brock Lesnar execute the Shooting Star Press during the Beast Incarnate's WWE Championship match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19.

Lesnar infamously botched the top-rope move and nearly broke his neck after he landed awkwardly on the mat.

This week's episode of Grilling JR revolved around the rise of Brock Lesnar, and Jim Ross said that the former Universal Champion didn't need to use the dangerous maneuver.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the NCAA Champion didn't need aerial moves to beat his opponents and revealed how "pi**ed" he was after the horrific spot.

"Well, I don't need to see a 300-pound guy do a shooting star press. I really don't, and when he did it at WrestleMania 19, I was pi**ed. Why? Why do it? It's a spot. That's all it is," said Jim Ross. "And, a guy that is a National Champion should be able to convincingly beat his adversary in a variety of ways without risking his god damn career. If his neck wasn't 20 inches and he wasn't as strong as the ox, he could have broken his neck on that really easily." [19:12 - 19:45]

Jim Ross on who suggested Brock Lesnar to do the Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19

It is well-documented that John Laurinaitis came up with the idea for Brock Lesnar to pull off the risky move at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former WWE commentator confronted Laurinaitis after the match and questioned why Lesnar was allowed to orchestrate such an unsafe spot. While Brock Lesnar had previously utilized the move during his developmental days, he never pulled it off in front of a huge crowd before WrestleMania 19.

Ross also highlighted that Kurt Angle was a little too far from the corner, which made the Shooting Star Press even more challenging for Brock Lesnar.

"I think Laurinaitis put that together. I know I chewed his a** out. 'Well, Vince liked it.' Did you point out that it's risky, and he had not done it in front of a crowd like that before, etc.? Kurt was too far out; I'm not blaming Kurt," clarified the AEW commentator. "You should not have done the damn spot to start with. But nonetheless, nobody wanted to run him off when they saw him for the first time; I can tell you that. His look!" [19:46 - 20:26]

In case you forgot, a concussed Brock Lesnar carried forward with his match and defeated Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 19.

