WWE Hall of Famer celebrates huge personal milestone

A member of the WWE Hall of Fame recently celebrated the anniversary of a personal accomplishment.

Road Dogg started wrestling in 1986 but was mostly known for his time with WWE as a member of D-Generation X. He won multiple titles with the company including the Intercontinental Championship, Hardcore Championship, and the Tag Team Championships with Billy Gunn.

One of the pitfalls of being a wrestler was being prone to drugs and alcohol. Road Dogg has been open about his struggle, but he recently celebrated his 13th year of sobriety on Tuesday.

"Today marks 13 years that I've been clean of drugs and alcohol! My life is 100% better! I've learned to look inward and make course corrections/improvements as I go. I ain't perfect, but HE is, I'll continue to listen to that still, small voice! Thank you God!" Road Dogg wrote on X.

Road Dogg currently works in WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events. He was previously part of the creative team, but the stress of the job threatened his sobriety so he had to step down from that role.

Road Dogg helped former WWE Superstar get sober

In a recent appearance on Road Dogg's Oh You Didn't Know podcast, former superstar Shannon Moore shared the story of how he got sober. Moore credited Road Dogg for helping him get into rehab and how it changed his life.

"I reached out to Road Dogg on Twitter," Moore said. "I still got the messages. If it wasn't for him, I'd be either dead or in prison for the rest of my life." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It's great to see former superstars like Road Dogg and Shannon Moore getting their life back together after years of substance and alcohol abuse.

