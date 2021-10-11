WWE Hall of Famer challenges Becky Lynch to a match this week on RAW

Lita and Becky Lynch recently traded words online, and this exchange prompted the WWE Hall of Famer to seemingly challenging The Man to a match on RAW.

The interaction began when Lita shared a Sportskeeda article in order to ask the WWE Universe to share their ideas about a dream match for her. Lynch responded by noting that if Lita wanted a fight, The Man would let her leave with a bad arm.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like. @AmyDumas I’ll send you off with a bad arm if you like.

Lita could have let this tease lie, but she instead fired back. The former WWE Women's Champion implied that if Lynch winds up in the neighborhood tomorrow, she wants the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion to follow through on her threat.

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow…. @BeckyLynchWWE Well, if you happen to find yourself in the neighborhood tomorrow….

Tomorrow's episode of Monday Night RAW emanates live from STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Lita hasn't appeared on WWE TV since 2018

Lita at WWE Evolution

Lita's last televised WWE appearance came back in 2018. First, she competed at the Evolution pay-per-view, where she and Trish Stratus defeated Mickie James and Alicia Fox. The next night on WWE RAW, she teamed up with Stratus, Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat James, Fox, and The Riott Squad.

Lita left quite a legacy behind in WWE, and she has returned several times since her initial retirement in 2006.

As for Lynch, she recently returned to the company after she gave birth to her first child in December 2020. The Man won the SmackDown Women's Championship the same night she came back at WWE SummerSlam.

Lynch has become one of the biggest female wrestlers in the company, and it would be a dream match if she faced off with Lita in the future.

While there has been some talk of a second all-women's pay-per-view, it's unknown if this will become a reality. Still, a clash between Lita and Lynch would be the perfect match to headline.

What do you think about Lita's exchange with Lynch? Would you want to see them face each other in a match? Sound off below.

