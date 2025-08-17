WWE Hall of Famer claps back at Bret Hart's criticism of Gunther (Exclusive)

WWE legend Bret Hart recently aired some criticism of Gunther, which created a buzz in the pro wrestling community. Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the matter, disagreeing with Bret's opinion.

Bret placed much emphasis on wrestlers not hurting each other in the ring by using moves that could disguise hard contact. According to him, Gunther's chops were a bit too painful to be used in a match, as they made it difficult for opponents to take a bump.

However, Teddy Long does not agree with him. Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"We from the old school, and that was the way you drew money. If you didn't make the people believe, you didn't sell tickets. You had to lay it in, you had to do things you know, to put people in the seats. So, like I said, when you get in this business, this is no ballerina." [4:16 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter explained why the WWE star had to resort to chops

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Gunther employed the use of chops as a way to adapt to American audiences.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, he explained that The Ring General's earlier European style wouldn't have resonated with WWE fans.

"Gunther is a fine professional wrestler. He wrestles European style. But I think the WWE Universe is not really into that European style, so he had to change what he was doing in Europe to be entertaining to the fans here, and they love the tough contact and the chops. They really like that. He is getting a reaction. Where you put somebody in an armlock, or something, or in a leglock for six minutes, they'd probably boo him out of the building." [From 2:49 onwards]

Only time will tell what The Ring General plans to do next.

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news.

















