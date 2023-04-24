WWE Hall of Famer comments on Brock Lesnar possibly returning to the UFC

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on whether Brock Lesnar could return to the UFC.

The world's foremost MMA organization is set to merge with the wrestling juggernaut to form a new sports and entertainment company following Endeavor's acquisition of WWE. The Beast Incarnate had a successful run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as he's a former heavyweight champion. His last fight was against Mark Hunt in 2016 at UFC 200.

During a recent interview with PWMania, Booker T commented on Brock Lesnar possibly going back to the UFC, stating that he wouldn't put anything past the latter.

"I mean, you know, if it was five years ago, I would say yeah, I wouldn’t put anything past Brock because he’s a beast, he’s a freak of nature. Can he go back and make a run in the heavyweight division? In the UFC? Of course he could. So I’m not saying that or anything that," said Booker.

He added that it's all up to the former Universal Champion.

"The thing is gonna be does Brock have to want to put his body through that one more time, because that is not something that’s easily done. Brock Lesnar had that killer instinct, that killer mentality when he did make his runs in the UFC. I think that’s what it’s gonna come down to, if Brock wants to do it," he added.

Brock Lesnar is slated to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

The Beast Incarnate's next match is set to take place next month at Backlash in Puerto Rico. He will go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

The two stars began feuding after Brock Lesnar shockingly turned on The American Nightmare on the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of Monday Night RAW.

They were set to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show, but The Beast Incarnate did the unthinkable and pummeled Rhodes. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at WWE Backlash.

