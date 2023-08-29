WWE Hall of Famer comments on Gunther potentially breaking his 35-year-old record

WWE Superstar Gunther is only a few days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. The current record-holder, Honky Tonk Man, has commented on the former potentially breaking his 35-year-old record.

The Ring General captured the coveted title on the June 10, 2022 episode of SmackDown by dethroning Ricochet. Since winning it, he's successfully defended it against several stars, including Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre. He's held the gold for 444 days and counting, making him the longest-reigning IC Champion of the modern era. The Honky Tonk Man was champion for 454 days.

During a Highspots virtual signing, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked how he felt about Gunther potentially breaking his record. He responded by saying:

"It's been interesting. I haven't really kept up with it, I didn't know a lot about it. [Fans] ask me about it all the time. I don't know where someone is posting this 453 days. They're shorting me one day and that's not fair. I got the 454 days from Howard Finkel, he was the one who told me," said Honky Tonk Man. (H/T Fightful)

When will Gunther surpass The Honky Tonk Man's record?

The Ring General has been on an unstoppable run as Intercontinental Champion. He's defeated everyone in his path, and it doesn't look like he'll be losing the title anytime soon.

The last time he defended it was on RAW last week. Although his opponent Chad Gable won the bout via count-out, the Austrian star remained champion, as titles can only change hands via pinfall or disqualification.

Since he is closing in on surpassing Honky Tonk Man's record, many fans are interested in knowing how many days the Imperium member has left. He has to hold the title until September 7 to be recognized as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

