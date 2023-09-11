WWE Hall of Famer comments on returning to the ring for the first time in 7 years

A WWE Hall of Famer is thankful for everyone who supported him in his first match after seven years. D-Von Dudley, who officially retired in 2020, teamed up with Bubba Ray Dudley for the 1,000th episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

The company taped its 1,000th episode on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. The Dudley Boyz (aka Team 3D) reunited for the first time since 2016, facing off against Champagne Singh and Rohit Raju of the Desi Hit Squad.

The Hall of Famers were victorious in their match, earning their first win since December 2016. While Bubba Ray remains an active wrestler for IMPACT Wrestling, D-Von has not been active since 2016 and even announced his official retirement in 2020.

Nevertheless, D-Von was very thankful to all the people who welcomed him on his return to the ring.

"Being back in the ring again after 7 years for the 1000 episode of TNA was truly amazing," D-Von wrote on Instagram. "I would [like] to thank Bubba, Tommy Dreamer, Scott F. D'Amore and the whole impact locker, for welcome me back with open arms. Everybody in the locker room was truly respectful very genuine for my come back."

He then proceeded to thank his family and friends for what has been a three-decade-long career.

"I've said it before that this would be it, but you never know lol. Here is some video of what transpired last night . I'm a little sore, but to be expected training and off thank you fans to my family and all my friends support over the 32 year career. ……OH MY BROTHER TESTIFY!!!"

D-Von Dudley, who worked as a producer for WWE from 2016 to 2023, admitted that Saturday's match could be his last. However, it seems like he's still open to more matches because you never say never in wrestling.

The Dudley Boyz reportedly signed WWE Legends contract

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Dudley Boyz recently signed a WWE Legends deal. The details of the contract have not been made public.

But considering Bubba Ray is signed as a wrestler for IMPACT, and D-Von's recent return, WWE could be easing up their restrictions on some of their legends.

The Dudley Boyz spent most of their careers on IMPACT Wrestling but were most famous for their time on ECW and WWE. They are often described as the most decorated tag team in wrestling history. They were inducted into the IMPACT and WWE Hall of Fames in 2014 and 2018, respectively.

Would you like to see D-Von and Bubba Ray continue wrestling as The Dudley Boyz? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.