WWE Hall of Famer confirms he is returning to the ring next month

Although he is no longer a full-time WWE Superstar, Booker T recently announced that he would be competing in the ring next month.

The former World Heavyweight Champion will be wrestling for his Texas-based promotion, Reality of Wrestling. Despite having his last WWE match in 2012, the 57-year-old has regularly performed for his company over the past several years.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T announced that he would have his next match on Friday, December 18, 2022.

"If you want something done, you gotta do it yourself. If I gotta do it myself, that’s what I will do. So coming up, December 18, man down, guess who’s gonna be taking his place? That’s right. I will be stepping back inside the squared circle [at] Reality of Wrestling Christmas Chaos," said Booker. (H/T WrestleZone)

At the Christmas Chaos show, Booker T will join forces with Mysterious Q to take on the team of Fly Def (Zack Mason and Warren Johnson) as they challenge for the ROW Tag Team Championship.

Booker T recently returned to the WWE commentary table

Last month, the Hall of Famer made his heavily favored comeback at WWE's announcement booth. He joined Vic Joseph as a commentator for the company's third brand, NXT.

During a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Booker gave an insight into how he works as an announcer.

"Getting that weekly dose, sitting at that table watching those young guys go out there and perform at a very high level, and then to add my form of commentary is pretty cool because I’m not a traditional commentator or anything like that." Booker added: " [It] can make you go, ‘Man, this is fun’, as well as I can be very educational, and I can really make the match feel like it’s something really, really going on at the same time." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Since returning to weekly WWE TV, Booker has injected his infectious personality and charisma into every installment of NXT. It will be interesting to see if he wrestles in one more match for the Stamford-based company.

