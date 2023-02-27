WWE Hall of Famer credits Hulk Hogan for creating his in-ring name

Hulk Hogan is arguably one of the biggest names in WWE history, and during his prime, he was heavily involved in the company's creative department. Hall of Famer Brutus 'The Barber' Beefacke recently revealed that The Hulkster helped create his in-ring name.

Hogan and Beefcake were integral to World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1980s and early '90s. Both legends also featured in significant matches during the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985.

During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, the former Tag Team Champion revealed that Hogan helped craft his wrestling persona.

“Vince’s wife [Linda McMahon] thought up the name ‘Beefcake.' So that’s how it went. Hulk Hogan and Vince [McMahon] sat in the office (…) [and] Hulk says, ‘What about Brutus? What about Brutus Beefcake?'” said Beefcake. (H/T TJRWrestling)

Beefcake and Hogan share a deep connection even to this day, with The Hulkster being the one to induct the 65-year-old into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Who is Hulk Hogan's favorite wrestler of all time?

While Hogan is on many lists as the greatest wrestler in the history of the business, the Hall of Famer has his own take on who holds that distinguished title.

Speaking with India Today, Hulk Hogan named The Nature Boy Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler ever.

"The guy who is my hero, and who I think is the greatest wrestler of all time, that's Ric Flair. So I do appreciate the comment, but I have a different opinion about who is the best wrestler and the greatest of all time, I have to go with Flair. It's in his blood (…) He laid the groundwork. He raised the bar that no one has really been able to follow as far as work ethic." (H/T India Today)

It could be argued that top stars such as Roman Reigns, John Cena, and The Rock would not be the household names they are today without the groundwork that Flair and Hulk Hogan laid prior.

