"People would definitely want to see" - DDP on WWE legend facing Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page would be interested in seeing Booker T step back in the ring one more time to face Roman Reigns. He feels the two-time Hall of Famer is still in tremendous shape to fight The Tribal Chief.

In his recent Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T floated the idea of stepping into the ring one more time. He said he would be motivated to get in the best shape possible if his opponent was Roman Reigns, who he believes is at the top of his game right now.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP praised Booker T for being in great shape and felt that fans could be interested in him being in a match with Reigns.

"For starters, Book, if there's anybody - the other guys in their late 40s, early 50s, try to walk around in front of everybody in the back are all slumped over - that cat (Booker T), he's a stud... We do a lot of signings together and he looks like he can go tomorrow. Do you want to waste those matches on a lot of small matches or do you want a big match... Roman is producing, and has been for years, at a main event level with everyone. And I think that it could be something that people would definitely want to see - and I know that Book (Booker T) has got enough in his tank to deliver," said Diamond Dallas Page. (From 12:35 to 13:25)

DDP praised Booker T's in-ring ability, calling him a "natural" talent inside the squared circle. He thinks that if WWE Hall of Famer Sting can get in the ring, Booker can also steal the show in the ring.

WWE legend Booker T's last match was in 2020

Booker T hasn't wrestled in WWE since 2012, but he has appeared in the ring for his own pro wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW).

Booker T. Huffman @BookerT5x Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW BREAKING NEWS



Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX.



LOCATION:

800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103



PICK YOUR SEATS

bit.ly/3EQk13E BREAKING NEWSBooker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX.LOCATION:800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103PICK YOUR SEATS ‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️Booker T returns to the ring on Saturday, January 22nd to team with his protégé Gaspar Hernandez in a “Team Team Exhibition Match” in Canton, TX. LOCATION: 800 Flea Market Rd, Canton, TX 75103🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫bit.ly/3EQk13E https://t.co/5bV8ryUESa I’m back baby! twitter.com/TheOfficialROW… I’m back baby! twitter.com/TheOfficialROW…

He last featured in a match for ROW in 2020 in an eight-man tag team match, and the veteran looked in excellent physical condition.

A year earlier, the five-time WCW Champion had a singles match against Rex Andrews for ROW's The Last Stand show. Last month, he was supposed to feature in an exhibition match, but the event was called off due to a COVID outbreak.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T The Bro Show and embed the video if you use any of the above quotes.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy