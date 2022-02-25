WWE Hall of Famer DDP on if Goldberg or Stone Cold Steve Austin was bigger in the '90s (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page feels that Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin were at the top of pro wrestling in 1998. Page feels the WCW icon had more success in the first few months while WWE's top star dominated the latter part of the year.

Goldberg and Austin were the top stars in WCW and WWE respectively in the 90s and were the key players in the Monday Night Wars between the two rival promotions.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP recalled how Goldberg had usurped basketball legend Michael Jordan's popularity in '98, which was depicted in a cartoon. That cemented his opinion that Goldberg was at the top of pro wrestling in '98, but Austin and WWE soon caught up with their rivals and passed them.

"In early '98, there was a picture of Goldberg being hung up and in the garbage was a picture of MJ - Michael Jordan. And I was like, 'Woah!' Towards the end of '98, I'd totally give it to Austin because Austin was hot, and what flipped everything, was the whole Vince and Austin thing that just (flipped it over). They were both equally hot in the beginning of '98, I'm going to give the nod at the beginning to Goldie - just because of that cartoon that was on USA Today. By the time it got to the middle Austin was so hot you couldn't put him out with five firetrucks," said DDP. (From 13:04 to 13:55)

DDP feels that if Austin returns today, he will outdraw everyone that's in the company right now. Vince Russo, who was also on the show, believes that Goldberg was more popular than any pro wrestler in the history of the business during his streak.

Goldberg is still going strong in WWE, while Austin may also return to the ring soon

Over two decades after being the biggest name in pro wrestling, Goldberg is still involved in the business and has had matches with big name stars in WWE.

He recently faced Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber show, which could be his very last match in pro wrestling.

Austin, meanwhile, could make a historic return to the ring at WrestleMania 38, 19 years after retiring from the business.

Please H/T The Bro Show if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Anirudh