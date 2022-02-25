"Are you crazy?" - Hulk Hogan predicted WWE Hall of Famer's long in-ring career (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page wanted to quit pro wrestling by 44 years of age but was told by WWE icon Hulk Hogan that he would be wrestling in his 50s and 60s, which he felt would never happen.

On Sportskeeda's latest The Bro Show, featuring ex-writer Vince Russo and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, the two discussed The Undertaker's retirement. DDP said that he has called time on his career following his AEW match in 2020, but Russo laughed it off, stating that the WCW legend still has a lot left in the tank.

DDP then narrated an anecdote from over two decades ago where he told Hulk Hogan that he would quit pro wrestling by the age of 44. Hulkster said he would be working through his 50s and 60s.

"I was on a flight with Hogan and it's the middle of 97 or maybe it's 98, I can't remember exactly. And we were talking and I said, 'By the time I'm 44, I'm done.' And he just burst out laughing. I go, 'No, really. By the time I'm 44, I'm done.' And he goes, 'Are you crazy? You're going to be working well into your 50s and 60s.' And I go, 'You're out of your mind. There's no way.' (Laughs) Never say never," said DDP. (From 5:58 to 6:50)

The Hall of Famer feels that The Undertaker's career is not over and that he will be involved in WWE events in the future.

WWE Hall of Famer DDP returned to the ring at AEW's Bash at the Beach in 2020

After a four-year hiatus from the ring, DDP featured in AEW's Bash at the Beach show at the age of 63.

He teamed up with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes to face off against The Butcher and the Blade and MJF.

The match was DDP's first since his appearance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

