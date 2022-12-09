WWE Hall of Famer DDP reflects on bizarre fan incident in WCW

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) has reflected upon a bizarre fan incident back from his time in WCW.

Prior to his frustrating run in WWE, where he was mostly booked as a lower mid-card talent, Page had made his name in World Championship Wrestling. He won the WCW Championship three times and was one of the promotion's most popular stars in its final days.

The Master of the Diamond Cutter recently took to Twitter to share an incident featuring former WWE, WCW, and ECW star Raven. The clip shows Raven cutting an in-ring promo while being pulled out of the ring by an errant fan. The former WWF Hardcore Champion would go on to continue his promo despite his mic not working.

"Never knew this happened. WCW was so wild at times. Never knew what was in store some nights unless you were DIRECTLY involved. Raven handled this like the PRO he was and still is! The element of surprise back then was something special," DDP tweeted.

Many fans replied to this tweet and lauded Raven's ability to keep his cool and perform in such a situation.

Apart from his wrestling history, Page is mostly known for his line of fitness programs and products, DDP Yoga.

DDP has made sporadic wrestling appearances in the past few years

After parting ways with WWE in 2002, DDP wrestled for TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and on the indie circuit. Since his in-ring retirement in 2011, he has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

The former WCW Champion participated in the 2015 Royal Rumble. He was also part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. He also appeared on episodes of RAW, namely on January 6, 2014, "Old School" RAW, and the 1000th episode of the red brand on July 23, 2012.

He has also made appearances in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), walking down the ramp at the company's first pay-per-view Double or Nothing 2019 during the match between Dustin and Cody Rhodes. He also presented MJF the Dynamite Diamond ring on the December 27, 2019, episode of Dynamite.

DDP wrestled his last match on January 15, 2020, at AEW's special Bash at the Beach event, where he teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and Q.T. Marshall to take on MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade in a losing effort. He hasn't made a TV appearance for a major wrestling company since.

