"That's all they want to see" - WWE legend on what could happen in Steve Austin-Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page thinks that Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin may just have a funny segment when they meet at WrestleMania 38, which fans will be happy to see.

Austin recently confirmed, with a fantastic promo, that he will return to WWE and come face-to-face with Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter invited Austin to The KO Show at WrestleMania, so there's some doubt over what The Rattlesnake's role will be.

DDP has thrown out a few things that could happen when Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin meet at WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer, on The Bro Show, said that he's still unsure if Austin will have another match, and feels that the two could maybe have a funny segment at The Show of Shows.

"I just know, that if it's someone like KO, you're a bumping machine. He ain't going to kick the a** of Steve Austin. That I promise you. It ain't going to be long if it's a match. It might just be a segment because KO is pretty funny. If they do the funny thing and then at the end Steve [Austin] hands him a beer, kicks him in the stomach, hits him with a Stunner, everybody's gonna be happy because that's all they want to see. They want to see KO take a very "Rock-ish" Stunner - Rock has taken some of the greatest Stunners ever. They are the most ridiculous and KO's been looking for all those," said DDP. [From 25:27 to 26:25]

DDP said he would love to see Austin at WrestleMania and that selling tickets for a two-day event would require a big-name Superstar like The Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin vs. Owens is one of several big-name clashes at WWE WrestleMania

WrestleMania 38 will be held on April 2 and 3, 2022, and will feature several high-profile matches. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, a title unification match, will take place on Night 2. Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will headline Night 1 of the show.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will face off for the WWE RAW Women's title, while Edge and AJ Styles will have their dream match.

Pat McAfee will face Austin Theory in what will be just the second singles match of the commentator's career, while Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn will continue their feud at The Show of Shows.

WWE have gone out of their way to ensure that this year's Mania lives up to its billing as the most 'Stupendous' of all time.

