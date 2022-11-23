Randy Orton's back injury has kept him out of a WWE ring for quite some time.

The Viper last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle lost the WWE Tag Team Title Unification match against The Usos. Orton hasn't been seen on WWE programming since.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about how terrible back injuries can be in professional wrestling and revealed that before Randy Orton's recent surgery, he couldn't do anything. Angle believes that this surgery will likely save The Viper's WWE career.

"Your back controls everything. You can't do anything when your back is hurting," Kurt Angle said. "I'll give you an example. Randy Orton just had surgery on his back. He literally couldn't do anything, and this surgery is hopefully saving his career. But that's how much back problems can affect you as a pro wrestler." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Randy Orton's wife Kim comments on his recent back surgery

With Kurt Angle confirming Randy Orton's recent back surgery, a post made by Orton's wife Kim on Instagram last week has gained new context.

The photo saw Kim and Randy together in the hospital, with The Viper looking like he had recently undergone surgery.

Kim wrote the following heartwarming caption alongside the photo:

"7 wonderful years with the man of my dreams. You’re bat sh*t crazy (but so am I) I trust you, and you trust me *heart emoji* we could conquer the f**king world together (if we feel like it) but for now I just want you to be my daddy and me to be your momma and raise our beautiful children together as one big happy family. FAMILY *heart emoji* LOVE *heart emoji* LOYALTY *heart emoji* we have that tattooed on our bodies because it’s the most important thing to us. ME, YOU, OUR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS, that’s all that matters. Thank you for loving me the way you do @randyorton Happy Anniversary my love *seven heart emojis* btw. If y’all only knew why this pic was taken *crying laughing emoji* *sunglasses emoji* *shrugging emoji* *kissy face emoji* #insicknessandinhealth," Kim Orton posted on Instagram.

