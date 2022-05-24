WWE Hall of Famer discredits long-standing Vince McMahon myth

Kevin Nash recently revealed on Twitter that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon actually approved the Curtain Call, despite it being widely reported that this was an unscripted moment.

The infamous incident took place at Madison Square Garden back in 1996. It is remembered as a kayfabe-breaking moment concerning The Kliq and has been seen as such for more than two decades.

Kevin Nash recently responded to a Sportskeeda Wrestling tweet to reveal that The WWE Chairman not only knew that it was going to happen, but actually approved it in advance.

"Shawn asked. I was in the room," tweeted Nash.

Nash was responding to a fan who asked:

"Are... are you saying Vince knew you guys were all going to actually do the curtain call?"

The fan then asked if Vince was cool with the idea, to which the WWE Hall of Famer revealed:

"We wouldn't have done it had he not been."

This contradicts a narrative that has stood since that night in Madison Square Garden that claims that Vince McMahon had no prior knowledge that the incident would take place.

What was WWE's infamous 'Curtain Call' at Madison Square Garden?

In May 1996, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall made their last contracted appearances for WWF/E. Shawn Michaels was wrestling Nash in a steel cage match when immediately following their bout, Hall entered the ring and hugged Michaels, closely followed by Triple H, who hugged Hall and then Nash.

The four wrestlers went on to hug each other before raising their arms, despite two of the men at the time being seen as heels and two as faces. This was later dubbed as 'The Curtain Call' since it was one of the first times that faces and heels had broken character in wrestling history.

This was before Nash and Hall made the move over to WCW and left WWF/E and their close friends behind.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Arjun