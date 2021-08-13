"WWE's tickets aren't selling like that" - Hall of Famer praises Tony Khan

Former WCW Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) shared his thoughts on the current competition between top wrestling companies AEW and WWE.

DDP had a legendary run in WCW, winning the top prize - the WCW World Heavyweight Championship three times. He also had a short stint with WWE, where he feuded with the likes of the Undertaker. DDP was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Speaking to Adam Barnard on Foundation Radio, DDP discussed the current wrestling landscape and the current competition between AEW and WWE. DDP pointed out that AEW has been doing everything right with promoter Tony Khan at the helm.

"All of a sudden, it looks like AEW is not just another wrestling organization. They have risen to the level of like real competition for WWE and I never thought that would be possible again. But the heart and soul, that guy Tony Khan, who owns that company - first of all, he's the most amazing cat, like you would never know in a billion years that he's a billionaire because he's a regular dude who loves wrestling and appreciates it for what it is. One of his dreams is to have his own wrestling organization. Now he's got it and it's not just a wrestling organization. I know they just sold tickets for Chicago, and it was a number of shows like three nights in a row. They all sold out. I would say it's about ten, eleven thousand people, and then they got the United Center. They're doing a new show now. I think it's called Rampage. They sold out the United Center in 30 minutes. You can't tell me they ain't the real deal. WWE's tickets aren't selling like that."

WWE Hall of Famer DDP on changing his name

DDP recently revealed that he changed his name from Page Joseph Falkinburg to Dallas Page for better branding. He declared that outside the Jersey Shore no one knew Page Falkinburg. However, DDP has become a worldwide name due to his hard work and good branding.

