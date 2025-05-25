WWE Hall of Famer drops massive tease following Evolution announcement

After months of speculation, WWE announced the return of the Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. A Hall of Famer immediately dropped a massive tease following the official confirmation of the all-female PLE.
The first Evolution PLE was held back on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show featured female superstars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK.
Several WWE legends were also part of the card, including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Mickie James. It took seven years, but the all-female PLE is back. Michelle McCool seems ready to return, and she teased that she could be at the event and won't be coming alone.
"FLAWLESS!!!!" McCool said.
For those who didn't get the reference, Michelle McCool was alluding to her team with Layla El called Lay-Cool. Both have teased the possibility of a reunion over the years, but Evolution could be the perfect time to make it happen.
While Lay-Cool is the official name of their team, McCool and Layla often used the terms "Simply Flawless" and "Famous and Flawless" on their merchandise back then. Lay-Cool last wrestled as a team on the April 5, 2011, episode of SmackDown, losing to Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly.
Layla opens up about WWE Lay-Cool reunion back in December
Speaking on the No Name Wrestling podcast back in December, Layla was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Michelle McCool.
"I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible, and that is something that could happen, why not? It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time," Layla said.
McCool acknowledged Layla during her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. She also seemed interested in a reunion. She last wrestled at the 2023 Royal Rumble, while Layla hasn't been in the ring since retiring in 2015.