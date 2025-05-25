WWE Hall of Famer drops massive tease following Evolution announcement

After months of speculation, WWE announced the return of the Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia. A Hall of Famer immediately dropped a massive tease following the official confirmation of the all-female PLE.

Ad

The first Evolution PLE was held back on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The show featured female superstars from RAW, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK.

Several WWE legends were also part of the card, including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Mickie James. It took seven years, but the all-female PLE is back. Michelle McCool seems ready to return, and she teased that she could be at the event and won't be coming alone.

Ad

Trending

"FLAWLESS!!!!" McCool said.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those who didn't get the reference, Michelle McCool was alluding to her team with Layla El called Lay-Cool. Both have teased the possibility of a reunion over the years, but Evolution could be the perfect time to make it happen.

While Lay-Cool is the official name of their team, McCool and Layla often used the terms "Simply Flawless" and "Famous and Flawless" on their merchandise back then. Lay-Cool last wrestled as a team on the April 5, 2011, episode of SmackDown, losing to Beth Phoenix and Kelly Kelly.

Ad

Layla opens up about WWE Lay-Cool reunion back in December

Speaking on the No Name Wrestling podcast back in December, Layla was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Michelle McCool.

"I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible, and that is something that could happen, why not? It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time," Layla said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

McCool acknowledged Layla during her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. She also seemed interested in a reunion. She last wrestled at the 2023 Royal Rumble, while Layla hasn't been in the ring since retiring in 2015.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More